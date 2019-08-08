See All Family Doctors in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Richard Shack, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Shack, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Shack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Shack works at North Atlanta Primary Care in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    NAPC Alpharetta
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 270, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 442-1911
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Herpes
Overweight
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Herpes
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shack?

    Aug 08, 2019
    I love Dr. Shack. He is very thorough, very caring. He answers questions and doesn't rush through appointments. I have been seeing him about 5 years.
    Debbie — Aug 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Shack, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Shack, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shack to family and friends

    Dr. Shack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Shack, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Shack, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942313572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Al Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Shack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shack works at North Atlanta Primary Care in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shack’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Shack, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.