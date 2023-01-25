Overview

Dr. Richard Shamo, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from U Conn and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.



Dr. Shamo works at Aspire Surgical in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.