Dr. Richard Shamo, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Shamo, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from U Conn and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Dr. Shamo works at Aspire Surgical in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Surgical
    6287 S Redwood Rd Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 261-2444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All-on-4™ Procedure
Bone Grafting
Botox® Injection
All-on-4™ Procedure
Bone Grafting
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Choice Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Shamo, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356504005
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Conn
    Medical Education
    • U Conn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Shamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamo works at Aspire Surgical in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Shamo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

