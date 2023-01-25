Dr. Richard Shamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shamo, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Shamo, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from U Conn and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Dr. Shamo works at
Locations
Aspire Surgical6287 S Redwood Rd Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Directions (801) 261-2444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Choice Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shamo extracted my lower wisdom teeth Jan 4th. The procedure could not have gone better. Dr Shamo explained everything very well. His ancillary staff were very personable and knowledgeable. I opted for the long acting local anesthetic(injection) and have had virtually no pain post-op. If my upper wisdom teeth eventually require extraction, I will see him for that as well.
About Dr. Richard Shamo, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1356504005
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- U Conn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamo.
