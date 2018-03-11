Overview of Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD

Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Richard A Shapiro MD in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.