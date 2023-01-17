Overview

Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Shaughnessy works at Arizona Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.