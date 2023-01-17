Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Shaughnessy works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health1501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 151, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Directions (602) 254-6686
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaughnessy?
He's a good doctor but hard to reach, receptionist puts you on hold for 10min and when you try to make or cancel a appointment, you can't reach him. Tried calling back and NO ANSWER....Your blessed if you get through.
About Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1689776254
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaughnessy works at
Dr. Shaughnessy has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaughnessy speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaughnessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.