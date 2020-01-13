Overview of Dr. Richard Shebelut, MD

Dr. Richard Shebelut, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Shebelut works at Richard Shebelut, MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

