Dr. Richard Sheets, DO

Gastroenterology
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Sheets, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sheets works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Gastroenterology Group
    3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 754-5500
  2. 2
    Dublin Office
    6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 754-5500
  3. 3
    Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc
    85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 754-5500
  4. 4
    West Office
    815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 754-5500
  5. 5
    North Office
    3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 754-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Mal De Debarquement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Richard Sheets, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316931652
    Education & Certifications

    • Metro Health Medical Center
    • Riverdise Methodist Hospital
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sheets, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheets has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheets has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheets.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

