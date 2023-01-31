Dr. Richard Sheets, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sheets, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sheets, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sheets works at
Locations
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in every way. Dr. Sheets and the entire staff from the front desk through the recovery room were first-class, informative, and professional. A cheerful and uplifting environment. They performed a colonoscopy, woke me up, and provided a full written report in 2 hours. If I need anything done in Dr. Sheet's area I will definitely schedule with him and his team.
About Dr. Richard Sheets, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316931652
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Riverdise Methodist Hospital
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheets has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheets accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheets has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheets.
