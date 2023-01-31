Overview

Dr. Richard Sheets, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sheets works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.