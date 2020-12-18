Overview of Dr. Richard Shepard, MD

Dr. Richard Shepard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center and Washington University-Barnes Hospital.



Dr. Shepard works at VCU Health Pauley Heart Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.