Dr. Richard Shewbridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Shewbridge, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Lodi Community Hospital and Medina Hospital.
Dr. Shewbridge works at
Ann Marie Stuart MD LLC970 E Washington St Ste 5A, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lodi Community Hospital
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent patient care, responsive to requests for medication by patient and pharmacist.
About Dr. Richard Shewbridge, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
