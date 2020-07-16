Dr. Richard Short, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Short, DMD
Overview
Dr. Richard Short, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Medford, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Short works at
Locations
-
1
The Classic Smile92 High St Ste 12, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 208-7689
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Short?
People ask me why I travel over an hour for dental care. First of all, Dr. Short is proficient in his communication, treatments and procedures. His office is run with customer service as a priority. His staff are friendly, happy and professional. Above all, I feel safe because of all of the COVID precautions being observed there.
About Dr. Richard Short, DMD
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396864203
Education & Certifications
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Short has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Short accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Short works at
Dr. Short speaks Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.