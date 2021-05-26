Overview of Dr. Richard Shusterman, MD

Dr. Richard Shusterman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Morrisville, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Shusterman works at Institute for Respiratory and Sleep Medicine P C. in Morrisville, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.