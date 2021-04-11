Dr. Richard Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Siegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Siegel, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
-
1
Richard Lawrence Siegel MD Phd17407 Bridge Hill Ct Ste B, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 972-3131
-
2
Richard L Siegel MD PHD3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
I've developed an extraordinary medical team within Florida Medical. I've been an immunology patient of Dr Siegel for a few years now. Dr Siegel is extremely knowledgable, caring and personable. This extends to his wonderful staff too.
About Dr. Richard Siegel, MD
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1770518938
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Med Center
- Chldns Hospital Med Center
- Harvard Med Sch Childrens Hosp
- Washington University St Louis
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.