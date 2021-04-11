See All Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Richard Siegel, MD

Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Siegel, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Siegel works at Richard Lawrence Siegel MD Phd in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard Lawrence Siegel MD Phd
    17407 Bridge Hill Ct Ste B, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-3131
    Richard L Siegel MD PHD
    3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-3131

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Asthma
Pollen Allergy

Hives Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Apr 11, 2021
    I've developed an extraordinary medical team within Florida Medical. I've been an immunology patient of Dr Siegel for a few years now. Dr Siegel is extremely knowledgable, caring and personable. This extends to his wonderful staff too.
    Dave B — Apr 11, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Siegel, MD

    • Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770518938
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hospital Med Center
    • Chldns Hospital Med Center
    • Harvard Med Sch Childrens Hosp
    • Washington University St Louis
    • Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel works at Richard Lawrence Siegel MD Phd in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Siegel’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

