Dr. Richard Sievers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jonesboro, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Sievers works at Dyson Psychiactric Care, LLC in Jonesboro, AR with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.