Dr. Richard Sigmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sigmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Sigmon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.
Dr. Sigmon works at
Locations
-
1
Carolinas Healthcare System Pulmonary Care - Medical Center Plaza1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 403, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sigmon?
Dr. Sigmon is the BEST! Extremely smart and caring. Always professional! He has been my doctor for years and I trust him explicitly!
About Dr. Richard Sigmon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1922026269
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigmon works at
Dr. Sigmon has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.