Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD

Neurology
2.8 (17)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD

Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Silberman II works at St Mary Medical Center Inc in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silberman II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Mary Medical Center Inc
    1551 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 548-0235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 11, 2016
    Friendly & Professional & Cares about your Health
    Portage, IN — Jun 11, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295730075
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silberman II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silberman II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silberman II works at St Mary Medical Center Inc in Valparaiso, IN. View the full address on Dr. Silberman II’s profile.

    Dr. Silberman II has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberman II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberman II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberman II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberman II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberman II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

