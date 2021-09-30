See All Family Doctors in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Richard Silva, DO

Family Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Silva, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.

Dr. Silva works at Dr Js Ocean Medical Center Inc. in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Js Ocean Medical Center Inc.
    1100 S Federal Hwy Ste 100, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 943-9670
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Silva Med Centre
    150 E Sample Rd Ste 230, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 943-9670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Richard Silva, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1366497588
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Palmetto Gnrl Hosp
Internship
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers
Board Certifications
  • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Silva, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

