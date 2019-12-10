Dr. Richard Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Silver, MD
Dr. Richard Silver, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silver always knows my medical history when he walks in the door. He is patient, kind, and attentive. He's also a great listener and works to find an answer or cure to any ailment that I may have. Dr. Silver consistently explains why I'm feeling the pain and how we are going to treat it. He is by far one of the best doctors I have ever seen. You will love his nursing assistants too!
About Dr. Richard Silver, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275641219
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Silver using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Systemic Sclerosis, Raynaud's Disease and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
