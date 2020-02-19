Dr. Richard Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Simon, MD
Dr. Richard Simon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Washington Chldns Hosp
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Richard Simon for the last 15 years. I only have sight in one eye due to a condition from birth. Dr. Simon's has been very patient and supporting, always taking the time to answer my question and concern. Because of cataracts on my good eye he explained to me all the pros and cons of my situation and the risk in a surgery, no just in one visit but on various ocation . Went I made the decision to go ahead with the surgery he took the time to review all possible consequences related to my condition. The surgery has been a success. After many years, I'm 66 (today is my B-Day) I'm able to read, drive without classes. A big change in my life. This has been a very positive change in my life My surgery was performed September 25, 2019. Thanks to God and to Dr. Simon.
About Dr. Richard Simon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1649288184
Education & Certifications
- Washington Chldns Hosp
- Washington Hospital Center
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
