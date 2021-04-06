Dr. Richard Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Singer, MD
Dr. Richard Singer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Med
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very patient and explains conditions well. We do not have to wait long to be seen.
About Dr. Richard Singer, MD
- Neurology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1164474607
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- SUNY Buffalo Deaconess Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer speaks French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
