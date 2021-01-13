Dr. Richard Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Singer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Dearborn22731 Newman St Ste 100A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 561-4910Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
when I first came to doctor Singer I was in shock, pain and very scared. After I left, I felt posistive about my recovery and glad I had went to doctor Singer. He is amazing!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center- University of Louisville
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit Mi
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
