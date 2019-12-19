Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleeper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD
Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Sleeper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sleeper's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Trociuk MD PC20 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 733-0101Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sleeper?
I have gone to Dr. Sleeper for 6 years now for basic mole removals and don’t have a single complaint. His friendly staff and professional manner make him an easy choice and reliable doctor. I have minimal scarring from the removals and he has gone above and beyond to identify and remove any pre-cancerous moles I have had. Thanks doc!
About Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861460396
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sleeper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sleeper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sleeper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sleeper works at
Dr. Sleeper has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sleeper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sleeper speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sleeper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleeper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sleeper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sleeper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.