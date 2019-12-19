See All Plastic Surgeons in New Hartford, NY
Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small New Hartford, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD

Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

Dr. Sleeper works at New York Plastic Surgery Center in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sleeper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Trociuk MD PC
    20 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 733-0101
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sleeper?

    Dec 19, 2019
    I have gone to Dr. Sleeper for 6 years now for basic mole removals and don’t have a single complaint. His friendly staff and professional manner make him an easy choice and reliable doctor. I have minimal scarring from the removals and he has gone above and beyond to identify and remove any pre-cancerous moles I have had. Thanks doc!
    Riley — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sleeper to family and friends

    Dr. Sleeper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sleeper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861460396
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleeper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sleeper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sleeper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sleeper works at New York Plastic Surgery Center in New Hartford, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sleeper’s profile.

    Dr. Sleeper has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sleeper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sleeper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleeper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sleeper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sleeper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.