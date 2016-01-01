Dr. R Sloop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Sloop, MD
Overview of Dr. R Sloop, MD
Dr. R Sloop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Sloop's Office Locations
R Richard Sloop MD307 S 12th Ave Ste 16, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 452-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. R Sloop, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548365521
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloop has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, Tension Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.