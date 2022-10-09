Dr. Richard Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Smith, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Smith, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Florida Behavioral Medicine6301 Memorial Hwy Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 588-8238
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Smith has been my doctor for nearly 7 years. During this time, I have gone through things that would have destroyed me, had I not had Dr. Smiths care. In 15 years of treatment prior to becoming his patient, no doctor had ever come close to properly diagnosing my mental disorders nor were they able to perfect a medication regimen that helped my mood stabilize, without being too high or too low, while allowing me to focus and think clearly; and finally allowing me to control my feelings without making me completely numb. He not only gave me a solution, but he provided the evidence and detailed knowledge behind it. For once I was able to make sense of my mental illness rather than just feeling “crazy”. This has allowed me to gain a complete self awareness and true self confidence that I never had before. I can’t thank him enough!
- Psychiatry
- English
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
