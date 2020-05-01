Overview

Dr. Richard Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and The Physicians Centre Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care University Drive in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.