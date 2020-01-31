Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Smith, MD
Dr. Richard Smith, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Smith for 21 years and he ranks as the best doctor I have had the pleasure working with.....I credit him with saving my life as CHF hit me when I was 50 years.
About Dr. Richard Smith, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831177740
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
