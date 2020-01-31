Overview of Dr. Richard Smith, MD

Dr. Richard Smith, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Mineola, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.