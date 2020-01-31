See All Cardiologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Richard Smith, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Smith, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Smith, MD

Dr. Richard Smith, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Mineola, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills
    9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Angiography Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Doppler Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Atresia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?

    Jan 31, 2020
    I have been with Dr Smith for 21 years and he ranks as the best doctor I have had the pleasure working with.....I credit him with saving my life as CHF hit me when I was 50 years.
    James Foley — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Smith, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Smith, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith to family and friends

    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Smith, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1831177740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.