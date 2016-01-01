Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Sobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Sobel, MD
Dr. Richard Sobel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sobel's Office Locations
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior1500 Walnut St Ste 902, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Sobel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700808003
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
