Overview

Dr. Richard Sogn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine.



Dr. Sogn works at Richard R Sogn, MD in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.