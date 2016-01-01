Overview of Dr. Richard Sohn, MD

Dr. Richard Sohn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Sohn works at Surgical Associates at Bucks in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Compression and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.