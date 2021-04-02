Overview

Dr. Richard Sola, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sola works at Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.