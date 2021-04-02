Dr. Richard Sola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sola, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants1840 Mease Dr Ste 202, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6246
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA455 Pinellas St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-1911
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 300, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 394-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sola is superior in every respect. He is extremely knowledgeable and professional in every aspect. He has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Richard Sola, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245228626
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
