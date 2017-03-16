Dr. Richard Solmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Solmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Solmer, MD
Dr. Richard Solmer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Solmer works at
Dr. Solmer's Office Locations
-
1
Dale E Braithwaite MD Inc351 Hospital Rd Ste 618, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-0227
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solmer?
Doctor Solmer is professional, office girls nice and pretty.
About Dr. Richard Solmer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1336109172
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solmer works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Solmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.