Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD

Neurology
3.4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD

Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

Dr. Sommerville works at Neurology Of Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sommerville's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Of Washington University
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6981
  2. 2
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6981
  3. 3
    1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 600, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1053529164
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sommerville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommerville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommerville works at Neurology Of Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sommerville’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommerville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommerville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

