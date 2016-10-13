Dr. Sommerville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD
Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Dr. Sommerville works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sommerville's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Of Washington University4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-6981
-
2
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-6981
- 3 1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 600, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Directions (314) 362-6981
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sommerville?
For 10+ years I had no accurate diagnosis for my neurological problems even after muscle biopsies and multiple visits to other neurologist. After two visits (including testing), Dr. Sommerville was able to diagnose my neurological condition quickly and treat it easily. He's easy to talk to, open to questions and very professional.
About Dr. Richard Sommerville, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1053529164
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommerville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommerville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommerville works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommerville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommerville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.