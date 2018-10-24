Dr. Richard Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Song, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Gastroenterology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 717-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Duly Health and Care220 Springfield Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 469-9200Tuesday8:30am - 7:00pm
Duly Health and Care1300 N Arlington Heights Rd, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Two weeks ago my wife had endoscopy and I had both endo and colonoscopy. We had some problems. Unlike our previous unkind gastro doctor, Mr. Song is a decent professional. He listened to us well and explained enough to us both at his office and after scopy. Nice! Though we were a little concern about his staff because of others' review posted here, Doctor Song's staff at scheduling, office, surgery, and result notice are nice too. Highly recommend Doctor Song!
About Dr. Richard Song, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1710011416
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern
- University Of Illinois
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.