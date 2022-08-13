Dr. Richard Spaide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spaide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Spaide, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Spaide, MD
Dr. Richard Spaide, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Spaide works at
Dr. Spaide's Office Locations
-
1
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York950 3rd Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
-
2
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spaide?
Nine years ago I lost vision overnight in my right eye to Toxoplasmosis. It was a sudden unexpected occurrence as I didn’t have cats or leave the country. I had been to other retinal specialists to help my blind eye but I still had monocular vision and couldn’t see the biggest E on the eye chart. I was referred to Dr Spaide who’s expertise and patience saved my vision. Within a year under his care I regained a lot of vision in my right eye and also regained my binocular vision which was a miracle! Dr Spaide was kind, compassionate and understanding. He has a fabulous sense of humor which made my trips to NYC from CT much easier. I was blessed to of found Dr Spaide because he helped restore my vision which was a time sensitive situation. The correct care was needed as the eye healed or the right eye vision wouldn’t of been restored, this was how Dr Spaide saved my vision and I am forever grateful!!
About Dr. Richard Spaide, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1730281957
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Muhlenberg College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spaide has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spaide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spaide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spaide works at
Dr. Spaide has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spaide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spaide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spaide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spaide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spaide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.