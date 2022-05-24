Dr. Richard Spector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Spector, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Spector, MD
Dr. Richard Spector, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Spector's Office Locations
- 1 2335 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 868-8505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spector?
Excellent. Listens and spends quality time with each person. Accurate in his assessment.
About Dr. Richard Spector, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285619007
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spector accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.