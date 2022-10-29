Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Sperling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sperling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of California-San Francisco
Dr. Sperling works at
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology, PA1111 W 34th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sperling has been my doctor for 20 years & I have always found him to be very compassionate & caring. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Sperling, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881679959
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperling has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.