Dr. Richard Spiro, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Spiro, MD

Dr. Richard Spiro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.

Dr. Spiro works at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Mars, PA and Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erie County Medical Center
    462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 898-6300
  2. 2
    Trilogy Building
    6998 Crider Rd Ste 210, Mars, PA 16046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 365-7274
  3. 3
    Butler
    480 E Jefferson St, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 365-7274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ECMC Health Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    May 11, 2022
    I had Dr. Spiro for two major back surgeries in 2007 and 2009. The one in 2007 was a 13-hour surgery and was the worst he had ever seen to that point. He referred to my spine as a trainwreck. I came out of both surgeries in the end fused from L1-S1. I had no spinal pain after both surgeries and Dr. Spiro came often to check on me and make sure I was ok. No one else in the northeast US would touch my back but Dr. Spiro did. He is an amazing Dr. with amazing skill. Very compassionate, caring and wonderful bedside manner. I still do deal with some chronic pain but I am able to function and most importantly walk. He was very honest with me pre and post op about my condition and gave me precise instructions on what I needed to do. I would recommend him to anyone!
    Charles Wells — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Spiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790753622
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Spiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spiro has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

