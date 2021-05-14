Dr. Richard Sprague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sprague, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sprague, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Dillon3 Shircliff Way Ste 400, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 398-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Park1465 Kingsley Ave Ste 1101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-9797Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 72 so there are a lot of things that can go wrong. I have 3 cancers so having a colonoscopy was warranted. Glad I had it done as there was 1 polyp that he removed. He was very kind and explain everything that was done.
About Dr. Richard Sprague, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760474381
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medial Center
- New England Deaconess Hospital
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Bowdoin College Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
