Overview

Dr. Richard Sprague, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Sprague works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Barrett's Esophagus and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.