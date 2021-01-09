Dr. Richard Standaert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Standaert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Standaert, MD
Dr. Richard Standaert, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael742 Lebo Blvd Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Franciscan Wound Care Center1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- Wound & Burn Care
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215995253
- Wright State University
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- St. Joseph Medical Center
