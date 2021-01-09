Overview

Dr. Richard Standaert, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Standaert works at Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.