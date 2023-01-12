Dr. Richard Stanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stanek, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Stanek, MD
Dr. Richard Stanek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Osceola, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Osceola Medical Center.
Dr. Stanek's Office Locations
Osceola Medical Center2600 65th Ave, Osceola, WI 54020 Directions (715) 294-5704
- 2 2080 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 227-6634
St Paul Eye Clinic PA2680 Snelling Ave N Ste 110, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Directions (651) 738-6500
St. Paul Opticians Inc.1675 Beam Ave Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-1371
Hospital Affiliations
- Osceola Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Talking to Dr. Stanek is like conversing with a good friend.
About Dr. Richard Stanek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanek has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanek speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.