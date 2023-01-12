See All Ophthalmologists in Osceola, WI
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Stanek, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Stanek, MD

Dr. Richard Stanek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Osceola, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Osceola Medical Center.

Dr. Stanek works at Osceola Medical Center in Osceola, WI with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanek's Office Locations

  1
    Osceola Medical Center
    2600 65th Ave, Osceola, WI 54020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 294-5704
  2
    2080 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 227-6634
  3
    St Paul Eye Clinic PA
    2680 Snelling Ave N Ste 110, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 738-6500
  4
    St. Paul Opticians Inc.
    1675 Beam Ave Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 770-1371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Osceola Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Optic Neuritis
Pars Planitis
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Stanek?

    Jan 12, 2023
    Talking to Dr. Stanek is like conversing with a good friend.
    Jim Koren — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Stanek, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366404063
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Stanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanek has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

