Overview of Dr. Richard Stanger, MD

Dr. Richard Stanger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.



Dr. Stanger works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Walker, LA, Zachary, LA, Slidell, LA, Hammond, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.