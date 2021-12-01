Dr. Richard Stanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stanger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Stanger, MD
Dr. Richard Stanger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.
Dr. Stanger works at
Dr. Stanger's Office Locations
-
1
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Walker5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 412, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 769-2200
-
3
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Zachary4845 Main St # B, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 769-2200
-
4
Slidell985 Robert Blvd Ste 103, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (225) 768-2050
-
5
Hammond15828 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (225) 768-2050
-
6
Covington39 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (225) 768-2050
-
7
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- West Feliciana Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanger?
I had two surgeries in three months related to an automobile accident. Procedure Jargon: Fusion C3-C5 and Fusion/TLIF L5/S1 Dr. Stanger and PA. Sara O'Neal are in my mind, "GOD SENT". I look forward to full recovery, pursuing my love for golf. Physical therapy and two more months of carefulness- post op and I'm off to play my best. If you are looking for a top facility and a team headed by the "GREAT" neurosurgeon, Dr. Richard Stanger, your pain and life happiness is in reach. Dr. Stanger's moral skill sets: Professional, educational, meticulous, preoperative tests to ensure success at time of surgery. He calms your mind, most of all his love for patients and love of practice is contagious. Take it from me, a patient and a son of two parents that also had success with skillfull hands. Good on you, Dr. Stanger!
About Dr. Richard Stanger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659581601
Education & Certifications
- Spine Neurosurgery- Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA
- Medical College Of Virginia, Richmond, Va
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Brigham Young University, Provo, UT
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanger works at
Dr. Stanger has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.