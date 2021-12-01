See All Neurosurgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Richard Stanger, MD

4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Stanger, MD

Dr. Richard Stanger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.

Dr. Stanger works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Walker, LA, Zachary, LA, Slidell, LA, Hammond, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Walker
    5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 412, Walker, LA 70785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-2200
  3. 3
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Zachary
    4845 Main St # B, Zachary, LA 70791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-2200
  4. 4
    Slidell
    985 Robert Blvd Ste 103, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
  5. 5
    Hammond
    15828 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
  6. 6
    Covington
    39 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
  7. 7
    The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
    10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lane Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • West Feliciana Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2021
    I had two surgeries in three months related to an automobile accident. Procedure Jargon: Fusion C3-C5 and Fusion/TLIF L5/S1 Dr. Stanger and PA. Sara O'Neal are in my mind, "GOD SENT". I look forward to full recovery, pursuing my love for golf. Physical therapy and two more months of carefulness- post op and I'm off to play my best. If you are looking for a top facility and a team headed by the "GREAT" neurosurgeon, Dr. Richard Stanger, your pain and life happiness is in reach. Dr. Stanger's moral skill sets: Professional, educational, meticulous, preoperative tests to ensure success at time of surgery. He calms your mind, most of all his love for patients and love of practice is contagious. Take it from me, a patient and a son of two parents that also had success with skillfull hands. Good on you, Dr. Stanger!
    Craig — Dec 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Stanger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659581601
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spine Neurosurgery- Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Virginia, Richmond, Va
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University, Provo, UT
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Stanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanger has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

