Dr. Richard Stanley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Stanley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida / College of Dentistry|University Of Florida College Of Dentistry|University of Florida, College of Dentistry, Gainesville, FL - D.M.D. and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Smile Centre5899 Whitfield Ave Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 280-3958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Care Credit
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- EBMS
- EBSO, Inc.
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Nippon Life Benefits
- NovaNet
- Pan American Life Insurance Group
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unum
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanley is my "go to" dental professional. He is highly skilled, experienced, and knowledgeable on dental health and procedures. He replaced a front tooth crown, which is not an easy job. His perfectionism, attention to detail and commitment to an excellent outcome is exceptional. He's also very kind, communicative and practices pain-free dentistry, with the latest technology tools. I highly recommend him and his team for quality dental care!
About Dr. Richard Stanley, DMD
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265831119
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of General Dentistry|American Academy Of Cosmetic Dentistry|American Academy of Craniofacial Pain|American Dental Association|Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation|Dental Organization Of Concious Sedation|Florida Dental Association|Inter
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- University of Florida / College of Dentistry|University Of Florida College Of Dentistry|University of Florida, College of Dentistry, Gainesville, FL - D.M.D.
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stanley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.