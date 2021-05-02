Dr. Richard Stanley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stanley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Stanley, DPM
Dr. Richard Stanley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley's Office Locations
- 1 5905 S Emerson Ave Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 784-7046
- 2 8051 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 782-6495
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanley is wonderful!
About Dr. Richard Stanley, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366430944
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
