Dr. Richard Statesir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital



Dr. Statesir works at Richard A. Statesir MD Inc. in Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.