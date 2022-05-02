See All Ophthalmologists in Lakewood, OH
Dr. Richard Statesir, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (31)
Dr. Richard Statesir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital

Dr. Statesir works at Richard A. Statesir MD Inc. in Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Statesir's Office Locations

    Richard A. Statesir MD Inc.
    14701 Detroit Ave Ste 280, Lakewood, OH 44107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharitis
B-Scan Ultrasound

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 02, 2022
    He's good at what he does and very caring and Sharon and Cindy are great.
    May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Statesir, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1699778142
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Crozer-Chester Med Ctr
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Statesir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Statesir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Statesir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Statesir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Statesir works at Richard A. Statesir MD Inc. in Lakewood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Statesir’s profile.

    Dr. Statesir has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Statesir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Statesir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Statesir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Statesir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Statesir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

