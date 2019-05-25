Dr. Staudacher accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Staudacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Staudacher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Staudacher works at
Locations
Urgent Care Ascension Se Wisconsin At Mayfair Road201 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 259-7505
Advanced Pain Management7400 W Rawson Ave Ste 143, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 259-7505
Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group19475 W North Ave Ste 305, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 389-2797
Waukesha Heart Institute Ltd.1111 Delafield St Ste 215, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 542-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rick is incredible both as human being and a doctor....literally saved my life (after a viral attack on my heart)
About Dr. Richard Staudacher, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851360275
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Staudacher has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staudacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Staudacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staudacher.
