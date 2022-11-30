Overview

Dr. Richard Steckley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Comanche County Hospital, Edwards County Hospital, Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Meade District Hospital, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Wesley Medical Center and Western Plains Medical Complex.



Dr. Steckley works at Aziz R. Maksoud MD PA in Wichita, KS with other offices in Dodge City, KS and Pratt, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.