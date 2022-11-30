Dr. Richard Steckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Steckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Steckley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Comanche County Hospital, Edwards County Hospital, Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Meade District Hospital, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Wesley Medical Center and Western Plains Medical Complex.
Dr. Steckley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aziz R. Maksoud MD PA9350 E 35th St N Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (800) 362-1093
-
2
Family Prac Assoc of Wstrn Ks120 W Ross Blvd, Dodge City, KS 67801 Directions (620) 225-1650
-
3
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 719-1260
-
4
Pratt Primary Care Clinic420 Country Club Rd, Pratt, KS 67124 Directions (620) 672-7415
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Comanche County Hospital
- Edwards County Hospital
- Kiowa County Memorial Hospital
- Meade District Hospital
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Wesley Medical Center
- Western Plains Medical Complex
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steckley?
I go to Dr. Steckley on a regular basis and have always found him and his staff to be friendly, professional and very decent human beings. The doctor always takes the time to explain everything in detail in the language I can understand. I have the highest respect for Dr. Steckley.
About Dr. Richard Steckley, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1689637092
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steckley works at
Dr. Steckley has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Steckley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.