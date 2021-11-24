Overview of Dr. Richard Steinacher, DO

Dr. Richard Steinacher, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Steinacher works at Nephrology Assocs Of Western NY in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.