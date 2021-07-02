Dr. Richard Steinberg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Steinberg, DDS
Dr. Richard Steinberg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ellenton, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry - D.D.S..
North River Dental3030 US HIGHWAY 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222 Directions (941) 477-4445
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Dr Steinberg is a very kind dentist.
- Dentistry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1124123773
- Emory University School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steinberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.