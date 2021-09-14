See All General Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Richard Steinbruck, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Steinbruck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Steinbruck works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Sanford R. Nalitt Institute for Cancer and Blood Related Diseases (Ambulatory Oncol
    256 Mason Ave Bldg C Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-1300
  2. 2
    Richmond Surgical Assoc
    1130 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 447-5211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr. Steinbruck is both professional and personable. He took the time to explain procedures and listen to my concerns when I needed my gallbladder removed this summer. His staff members are also amazing and made the logistics of the surgery really easy. It was my first surgery ever and I had a very smooth experience.
    About Dr. Richard Steinbruck, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447255930
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, General Surgery Kings County Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Steinbruck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinbruck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinbruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinbruck works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Steinbruck’s profile.

    Dr. Steinbruck has seen patients for Lipomas, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinbruck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinbruck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinbruck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinbruck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinbruck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

