Dr. Richard Steinbruck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Steinbruck works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.