Dr. Richard Stephens, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Stephens, MD

Dr. Richard Stephens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Carolinas Medical Center

Dr. Stephens works at St. Francis OB/GYN Associates in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis OB/GYN Associates
    2300 Manchester Expy Ste B001, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-4891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Richard Stephens, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003858861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephens works at St. Francis OB/GYN Associates in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Stephens’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

