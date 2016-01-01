Overview of Dr. Richard Sterling, MD

Dr. Richard Sterling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape May Court House, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.