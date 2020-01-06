Dr. Richard Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stern, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Stern, MD
Dr. Richard Stern, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
-
1
Richard Stern MD475 E 72nd St Lbby 1J, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 879-2282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
Dr. Stern was the physician assigned to me at the time of my preoperative visit, and the physician assigned to follow me throughout my hospital stay. Dr. Stern, provided excellent care, in a most wholistic manner. He is very matter-of-fact, extremely competent, thorough, detail oriented, which all contribute to him being an excellent diagnostician.
About Dr. Richard Stern, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1407992464
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.